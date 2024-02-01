Murder conviction for 2018 SF Palm Sunday stabbing

article

A man was convicted for the brutal killing of his estranged wife inside a San Francisco church in 2018, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Wyn Leung, 47, was found guilty of first-degree murder and domestic violence for the killing of Jieyun Zhou, 37, in the Chinese Christian Church on Palm Sunday, March 25, 2018.

According to evidence presented in the trial, Zhou had filed for divorce from her abusive husband at the time of her death. Through the court, she received legal custody of the couple's two children and was granted a domestic violence restraining order against Leung.

Three days before a scheduled family court date, Leung found the victim at the church on Chester Avenue in San Francisco's Ingleside Heights neighborhood. He waited until other parishioners left before entering the church in violation of the restraining order. He asked the church pastor to find Zhou and tell her that he would like to speak with her about child custody, which she refused to do.

Leung tracked her down and stabbed her 20 times before turning the knife on himself. When police responded, Leung refused to drop the knife. He was arrested by police, while Zhou was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Leung is currently in custody. A sentencing date will be scheduled on March 4.