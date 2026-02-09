Expand / Collapse search

Alameda County sheriff's deputies shoot and kill person in San Leandro

By
Updated  February 9, 2026 12:51pm PST
Alameda County
KTVU FOX 2

The Brief

    • Alameda County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a person early Monday morning in San Leandro.
    • The state Attorney General is investigating — the law mandates that when unarmed people are killed by police.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Alameda County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a person early Monday morning in San Leandro, according to the California Attorney General's Office.

As is now the law when unarmed people are killed by police, the AG's Office will be investigating what happened.

Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Roberto Morales confirmed that this shooting occurred and said he would have more details soon.

The AG's Office said the shooting occurred around 3:19 a.m. and involved deputies from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

The news release did not say where the shooting took place, how many deputies were involved, or the circumstances leading up to the death. 

However, the news release did state there were deputies in the plural, which indicates more than one. 

The AG's Office is currently investigating roughly 50 such cases of police killing unarmed people in the state of California. The AG's Office has closed about three dozen cases since the law took effect in July 2021. 

The Source

  • California Attorney General, Alameda County Sheriff's Office. 


 

