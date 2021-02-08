Expand / Collapse search

Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site

By AP author
World
Associated Press
SANLIURFA, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 06: A monolith, triangular in shape and metallic in composition, appears at the ancient site of Gobeklitepe, known as the world's oldest temple, in Sanliurfa, Turkey on February 06, 2021. Gobeklitepe is in the World Herit

ISTANBUL - Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.

The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon." The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

