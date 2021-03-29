Expand / Collapse search

Mystery disease afflicts bears near Lake Tahoe

Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2

Mystery disease afflicts bears near Lake Tahoe

Scientists are studying a new disease that appears to causes severe inflammation in the brains of bears living near Lake Tahoe. The mystery and occasionally fatal illness causes the bears to become unafraid around humans, researchers said.

Scientists are worried about a deadly threat to bears living near Lake Tahoe.

They are investigating a mysterious and lethal condition that causes their brains to become dangerously inflamed.

The virus has a peculiar effect on the behavior of bears. They show no fear when they are around humans, according to researchers. 

Several bears near Lake Tahoe have died from the disease in the past two years, scientists said.

The cause of the disease is still unknown.