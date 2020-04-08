N95 masks selling for $10 apiece at gas station in Emeryville

article

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is responding to calls of price gouging on some products that are in high demand.

There have been reports of markets selling bottles of hand sanitizer for $8 each.



On Wednesday morning, KTVU cameras spotted a sign up inside a Chevron gas station on Powell Street in Emeryville: 10 masks for $99.99 plus tax. Typically, they go for a few dollars.

An Associated Press survey of attorneys general or consumer protection agencies nationwide in late March found reports of price gouging already exceeded 5,000, with hundreds more arriving daily. California would not produce a report, according to Time.

Price gouging is illegal and specifically, it is a crime to sell items such as consumer food items or goods, and emergency or medical supplies, during the state of emergency or local emergency for a price that is more than 10% greater than the price charged by the seller of those goods or services.

A violation of Penal Code section 396 in California is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $10,000.