Nancy Pelosi breaks silence following violent attack on her husband

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of The House broke her silence after a man broke- in to her San Francisco home on Friday and attacked her husband with a hammer.

"A violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," wrote Pelosi. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."

Nancy and Paul Pelosi's home in the 2600 block of Broadway Street in San Francisco. A suspect broke in on Oct. 28, 2021

Pelosi said her husband's condition is improving.

Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and "serious injuries to his right arm and hands," according to Drew Hammill, spokesman for the House speaker.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital that was successful, Hammill said.

"Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery," wrote Pelosi.

San Francisco Police identified the intruder as 42-year-old David DePape, who has been arrested.

DePape was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other additional felonies.