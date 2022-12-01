Nancy Pelosi says husband is 'coming along' after San Francisco hammer attack

article

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday shared that her husband is making some strides in his recovery from a brutal hammer attack at the couple's San Francisco home over a month ago.

When asked during her weekly press conference on her husband's recovery, Pelosi said, "He's coming along. She added, "It's going to take a while. Head injuries are, they have an impact beyond surgery. It's a big thing. I thank you for asking."

The House Speaker also thanked supporters for their well-wishes after the Oct. 28 attack on her husband, who suffered a fractured skull and other injuries after an intruder broke into their home. The alleged assailant bludgeoned Paul Pelosi with a hammer in what authorities say was an intentional and political attack.

"From our grassroots activists to royalty around the world, everyone has sent in prayers, and we're believers, so we welcome that," she said Thursday.

The man accused in the attack, David DePape, pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official’s family member.

DePape, who was drawn to conspiracy theories, also separately pleaded not guilty to state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse.

The federal charges include assault upon an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties. That carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.

A second charge alleges DePape attempted to kidnap a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties. That could bring a maximum 20 years in prison. The indictment alleges DePape intended to kidnap Nancy Pelosi.