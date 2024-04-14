Napa: 2 teen girls shot to death, suspect car drives off

Two girls who appeared to be teenagers were shot to death on Saturday evening, according to a witness and Napa police.

In a news release, Detective Dustin Dodd said the "female victims" were found suffering gunshot wounds in the 400 block of Riverside Drive about 8:10 p.m.

A witness, who held one of the girls as she lay dying, said both girls looked no older than 15.

In fact, as the witness told it, there were three girls about that age arguing on the side of a building near some boats in the area.

A dark car approached and the witness said he heard five shots before the driver sped off. He felt as though the driver also saw him, but as soon as they were out of sight, he ran over to where the shots had been fired.

One of the girls was hunched over, and he said she had been shot in the head and back several times. He realized he was watching her take her last breaths.

A neighbor came and whisked the other two girls inside her house, the witness said. One girl wasn't injured, but the other was hit in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital, where police said she died.

Police provided no motive or suspect description.

The witness said that this area used to be quiet and safe, but has become a target of gang graffiti and crime in the last few years.

Homicides in Napa are rare, let alone double homicides, although police did not respond to specific questions from KTVU on Sunday.



The Napa Police Department asks anyone with information to call Dodd at (707) 257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.