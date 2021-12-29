Napa coroner identifies woman whose body was found in river

article

Napa County Coroner's Office on Wednesday positively identified the body of a woman that was found in the Napa River last week.

Officials say Crystal Lea McCarthy, 37, of Napa was positively identified, but the cause of death is pending further testing.

McCarthy was reported missing a week prior to the body being found in the river near Third Street Bridge on Dec. 23. The body was recovered by a Napa County sheriff's deputy.

It was reported the woman may have been in the area taking food to homeless encampments as she was known to do.