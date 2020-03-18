Napa County and Solano counties order residents to shelter-in-place

article

Napa and Solano counties announced orders on Wednesday for residents to shelter-in-place in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Solano County was the last of the nine Bay Area counties to join in the order that limits non-essential movement.

Napa County's order, by the public health officer, starts Friday, March 20 at 12 a.m. Solano County's order is effetive immediately. Orders for both counties will remain in place through April 7 unless it is extended or suspended.

Residents can go to grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies and conduct other "essential activities" per the orders.

"Those who are sick should self-isolate, if possible, from others they live with," according to Napa County's order.

Solano County's order requires the closure of all establishments serving alcohol, such as bars, wineries, nightclubs and breweries, the closure of gyms, spas, and all other non-essential businesses, and prohibits non-essential events that do not allow room for social distancing.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas had pushed back against the regionwide shelter-in-place orders Tuesday, saying they were causing panic and simply reiterating statewide directives, but he issued an updated statement along with the order Wednesday.

"We are taking this health crisis seriously and trying to protect our community while still ensuring that the essential parts of our County can function and attempting to lessen the substantial burden placed on workers and businesses," he said. "We trust our community to adhere to these directives, and we stress the importance of working together to get this through this difficult time."

Solano County had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of Tuesday.

Bay City News reporter Supriya Yelimeli contributed to this report.

Essential activities allowed under Napa County's order include:

-Obtaining necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family, household members, and pets, or to deliver those services or supplies to others, such as food, pet food, and any other household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.

-Engaging in outdoor activity, provided that individuals comply with social distancing requirements, such as walking, hiking, biking, or running.

Performing work providing essential products and services at an essential business.

Caring for a family member or pet in another household.



Per the shelter-at-home order, “essential businesses” include, but are not limited to:

Healthcare operations and “essential infrastructure;”

Grocery stores, farmers’ markets, food banks, convenience stores,

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;

Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services;

Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities;

Banks and related financial institutions.