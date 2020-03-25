Napa County confirms sixth COVID-19 case

Health officials in Napa County announced the sixth confirmed case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Officials say the patient, who is hospitalized in another county, is a resident of American Canyon and are working to identify any close contacts.

No further information on their medical condition was given, nor any details on the patient's age.

Napa County reported its first case of the disease on Sunday after several cases of the disease had been confirmed in every other Bay Area county and the novel coronavirus had already been declared a pandemic.

The county's health officer has warned people with respiratory symptoms to stay home and isolate themselves from others. Meanwhile, the state has enacted an indefinte stay-at-home order as way to slow the spread of the disease through social distancing.

Don't forget to download the KTVU mobile app