Napa County looks to allow more indoor activities

Napa County could soon be able to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, because it's expected to move into a new tier in the state's reopening system.

The county is eligible to enter the orange tier on California's color-coded rating system.

That would enable restaurants, gyms and places of worship to resume services indoors.

If the number of COVID-19 cases remains stable, Napa County could exit from the red tier on Tuesday and take advantage of the opportunities to open more businesses and institutions, according to health agencies.