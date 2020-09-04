Expand / Collapse search

Napa County officials warn some residents to avoid drinking, cooking with tap water

Napa County
Bay City News
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. - Residents of Berryessa Highlands and Oakridge Estates in Napa County are being advised Friday afternoon to avoid using their tap water for cooking and drinking until further notice, Napa county emergency officials said. 

The officials issued the alert at 1:53 p.m. because the water may be contaminated due to the recent fires in the Berryessa Highlands community. 

Anyone who has been directly impacted by the Napa County LNU Lightning Complex of fires can text HENNRecovery to 888-777 for information, help and resources to help in the recovery process.  