Napa man vanishes while awaiting sentence on child sex crimes

Authorities in Napa are searching for a man who vanished after awaiting sentencing on a 25-year term for sex crimes, police said.

Suspect assaulted minor

What we know:

The Napa Police Department said Antonio Roman-Vega, 39, is wanted by the county's probation department.

Roman-Vega was to be sentenced for multiple counts of assault on a minor with intent to commit rape.

GPS monitor found

What they're saying:

The man had a GPS monitor that was last detected Nov. 8 in Tulare County's unincorporated area of Earlimart.

Tulare County sheriff’s deputies searched the area but could not find him. His GPS device was believed to be in the middle of a retaining pond.

His vehicle, a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, was last seen in Delano on March 10. The license plate of the truck is CA 68482E1.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Napa police at (707) 257-9223.