Judge denies Napa mom's request to attend funeral for kids killed in alleged DUI crash

Remains behind bars

What we know:

Napa County Superior Court Judge Scott Young denied Yesica Barajas' request on Friday. Barajas, 31, remains in custody with her bail set at $500,000, reduced from $1.5 million on Tuesday.

It's unclear if Barajas will be able to raise the funds to secure her release.

The charges

What's next:

Barajas is charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug causing injury, and two counts of felony child abuse.

She faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The backstory:

Barajas was arrested on March 16 following the crash that killed her son, 10-year-old Damian Montanez, and daughter, 9-year-old Aaliyah Montanez.

The California Highway Patrol was notified at 7:20 a.m. that day of a car accident on the southbound side of Highway 29 at the Imola Avenue off-ramp. The driver who reported the crash said a black Nissan had veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

An investigator said the driver was speeding.

Barajas was injured in the crash and briefly hospitalized at Queen of the Valley Hospital. Upon her release, she was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections.

Napa County records show Barajas has a history of traffic violations, which influenced the charges brought against her.

"Barajas additionally faces allegations that the crimes encompassed serious felonies, great bodily injury, bodily injury to more than one victim, vulnerable victims, that she was in a position of trust, and that the crimes constitute an increased level of seriousness from her prior crimes," the Napa County District Attorney said in a statement shortly after her arrest.