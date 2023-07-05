Napa vegetation fire triggers evacuations

article

A vegetation fire in Napa threatened structures, triggering mandatory evacuations Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire started in the 1100 block of Coombsville Road, according to Cal Fire LNU.

Named the Coombsville Fire, the blaze spread to 7 acres and posed a threat to nearby structures, leading to an evacuation order for some areas, fire officials said.

At 3:07 p.m., Cal Fire announced that forward progress on the fire had been halted, and crews were working on containment.

Residents can check here to see if they are under an evacuation order.