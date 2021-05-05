Nashville gunman shot, ambushed police officer in 'setup call,' authorities say

article

A Nashville, Tenn., police officer was shot Tuesday evening in an ambush-style attack while responding to a home where a gunman had lured officers before opening fire and eventually killing himself, police said.

Officer Brian Sherman was shot in the upper left arm as he and other officers responded to a "setup call" amid reports of a woman shot inside a home in the 7000 block of Sugarloaf Drive just after 6:10 p.m. A man called 911 saying his brother shot his mother and was firing inside, police spokesman Don Aaron said.

When officers arrived at the home and knocked on the door, they were met with gunfire, Aaron said.

"Almost immediately, shots were fired at the officers," he said.

They backed away and Sherman was given first aid by his colleagues. The gunman – identified as 22-year-old Salman Mohamed – came out of the home with a rifle and fatally shot himself in the head as officers were attempting to negotiate with him, police said. No officer opened fire at any time, police said.

Advertisement

Courtesy: FOX 17

Sherman, who has been with the department for two years, was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Investigators believe Mohamed called 911 to lure authorities to the area. The caller told the 911 dispatcher he was scared and begged for police to hurry to the home, Aaron said.

"This was a ruse to get the police to the house," he said.

Mohamed's mother and three siblings and were found inside the home unharmed. They will be questioned by investigators.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting. The responding officers were not equipped with body cameras, Aaron said.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com