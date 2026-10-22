National Geographic names this iconic California roadway as one of the world's top 25 destinations in 2027

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The Brief National Geographic this week released its "Best Places in the World to Travel to in 2027" list. The list reveals 25 destinations across six continents. An iconic California state route made the list.



California’s most famous coastline highway has been named in National Geographic’s new list of the world’s best places to travel to in 2027, which was released this week.

What we know:

The prestigious exploration publication placed the Pacific Coast Highway and the communities along the scenic stretch on its list of 25, which included world-class destinations like Chengdu, China; Nigata, Japan; Luxor, Egypt; Melbourne, Australia; Vestland, Norway; and Halifax in Nova Scotia.

PCH and its history of inspiring

The publication highlighted how the PCH and its nearby coastal communities have carried "California’s artistic legacy forward," heavily influencing the work of many American greats.

"California’s coastline, hugged by the sinuous Pacific Coast Highway, has a long history of inspiring writers and artists of every sort, from Ansel Adams and Chiura Obata to Jack Kerouac and John Steinbeck," National Geographic wrote.

Also known as Highway 1, the 656-mile roadway starts at its northern point near the Mendocino County community of Leggett and stretches as far south as Dana Point in Orange County.

Local perspective:

In the Bay Area, it goes through the counties of Sonoma, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo.

National Geographic noted the critical reopening earlier this year of a stretch of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area.

"After catastrophic mudslides near Big Sur caused a three-year closure, the highway’s most iconic stretch, the ruggedly scenic thoroughfare between Leggett and Dana Point, is once again open," the publication wrote.

SEE ALSO: Best in the US: These Bay Area cities celebrated in prestigious list of best cities to visit

Among the points of interest off Highway 1 highlighted by National Geographic was the Monterey Bay Aquarium, celebrated as a wonderful place to visit with kids.

"One of the most extensive aquariums in the country recently opened a bilingual children’s exhibit, Ocean in Motion, which features a living coral reef, an expanded African penguin habitat, pot-bellied seahorses, interactive play areas, and more," the publication wrote.

It also noted how visitors to the Coast can catch whale watching all year round, while recommending "the optimal time to drive the PCH is in spring or autumn."

Readers' Choice winner

The Pacific Coast Highway was the only California destination recognized on the top 25 list, though Catalina Island in Los Angeles County was named as the Readers' Choice winner.

Catalina Island was described by National Geographic as a spot where "Adventurous visitors can hike wild ridgelines, watch for roving bison, and spot dozens of plant and animal species found no place else on Earth."

A Catalina Island Conservancy official called the location "as unique as the Galapagos Islands."

5 U.S. destinations in top 25

Dig deeper:

The PCH was one of five U.S. destinations on its top 25 list which represented six of the seven continents.

National Geographic said its "global community of writers, photographers, and explorers" shaped its annual travel recommendations.

"Whether you’re drawn by a sense of adventure, a fascination with the past, or the simple pleasure of wandering unfamiliar city streets, here’s where to let your curiosity lead you in the year to come," the publication wrote as it released its recommendations.

The full list here:

Vestland, Norway

Penang, Malaysia

Luxor, Egypt

Madison, Wisconsin

Puerto Rico

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland

Niigata, Japan

Chengdu, China

Pacific Coast Highway, California

Jaipur, India

Grenada

Salvador, Brazil

Cape Froward, Chile

Santander, Spain

Normandy, France

Southern Ozarks, Missouri and Arkansas

Halifax, Nova Scotia

The Transcaucasian Trail, Armenia

Melbourne, Australia

Leipzig, Germany

Baltimore, Maryland

Malawi

Maya Ka'an, Mexico

Tricity, Poland

Kuélap, Chachapoyas, Peru

Readers' Choice

Catalina Island

The Source The information for this story came from National Geographic and its articles: "The Best Places in the World to Travel to in 2027" and "Why 2027 Is the Year to Drive California’s Pacific Coast Highway."



