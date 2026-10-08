Best in the US: These Bay Area cities celebrated in prestigious list of best cities to visit

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The Brief Three Bay Area cities are being recognized in Condé Nast Traveler's 2026 Readers Choice Awards. Almost 800,000 people cast their votes as part of the annual high-profile survey. Oakland, recognized among the top 10 best big cities to visit, dropped a star-studded video to celebrate.



A quiet, bucolic North Bay city, once considered a "sleepy hamlet," has been recognized as one of the best small cities in the U.S. to visit.

Best small U.S. cities

What we know:

Describing Healdsburg as a "booming culinary and wine capital," Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) released its 39th annual Readers' Choice Awards, placing the Sonoma County city #8 on its list of America's top 10 "dynamic" small cities.

"Good things come in small packages," the publication noted as it shared the findings of its survey created with almost 800,000 participating readers weighing in.

Condé Nast Traveler noted that while Healdsburg has seen the arrival of some high-end restaurants and hotels in the past year, it continues to give off that special rustic, laid-back small town feel.

"It maintains a breezy vibe that makes for more relaxed wine country weekends," CTN wrote.

Condé Nast Traveler also highlighted the city's charming architecture, from its restored Queen Anne homes to its California farmhouses.

"Equally charming is the walkable downtown and historic plaza, lined with galleries, shops, restaurants, and wine-tasting rooms," the publication noted.

What they're saying:

The city celebrated the recognition saying it was thrilled by the honor.

"We are so lucky to have access to world class wine and food growers, a small town that remains the charm and friendliness that has existed since we were founded in the 1850s, and smart, diverse and caring people who make this community great," Ray Holley, Healdburg public information and community engagement officer, shared with KTVU.

Healdsburg was only one of two California cities on the list.

The Central Coast tourist magnet of Santa Barbara was ranked #5 best small city in the U.S. to visit.

Best big U.S. cities

The Bay Area was well represented in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards, taking two spots in the list of top 10 best big U.S. cities to visit.

Golden Gate Bridge viewed from near Crissy Field, in the Presidio, San Francisco, California, June 28, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

San Francisco #2

San Francisco came in #2, as Condé Nast Traveler highlighted the city’s world-renowned landmarks, including Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge, and noted its proximity to the towering majestic redwoods at Muir Woods in Marin County.

The publication said there's a wide range of wonderful offerings for people visiting the City by the Bay.

"You could also spend a whole day wandering through the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art or discovering street art in the character-filled Mission District," CNT wrote, adding, "Add in some of the best restaurants and bars in the world and a hotel scene that truly has something for everyone."

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San Francisco was only behind Chicago, which held its reign as the #1 best big U.S. city to visit, according to Condé Nast Traveler's readers.

It’s the second year in a row that San Francisco took the #2 slot in the annual survey.

Oakland #6

Across the Bay, Oakland was also recognized again this year in Condé Nast Traveler's prestigious rankings, coming in as the 6th best big city to visit in the U.S.

The backstory:

Last year, Oakland fell under Condé Nast Traveler’s category of small U.S. cities, taking 7th place in that ranking.

From its rich history to its vibrant art and cultural scene, the publication described Oakland as "a microcosm of Black life in America."

Dig deeper:

Condé Nast Traveler noted the city's past as an important part of its character, highlighting how Oakland served as a major destination, from the 1940s to the 1970s, for Black Americans who came from the South to escape Jim Crow laws.

"Oakland is still a Black city that embraces its history and community with open arms," the publication wrote.

It also made mention of the city's temperate weather.

"With a prime location on the sunnier side of the San Francisco Bay, Oakland enjoys all four seasons while keeping things relatively balmy," Condé Nast Traveler wrote.

Lake Merritt in Oakland. Photo: KTVU's Tony Hodrick

Celebrating The Town

Mayor Barbara Lee celebrated the recognition by honoring the people who make up the city.

"I want to congratulate our residents here in Oakland, because it's the people who have come together to make sure that in spite of our challenges, we're on the move. And the people, culture, art, food, our businesses. Everybody here in Oakland should feel really proud today because this is quite a designation," the mayor said during a visit to KTVU’s studio on Tuesday.

Lee also gave special kudos to the city's younger generation, saying, "Our young people have helped create this narrative change, which is what is taking place right now."

Peter Gamez, the president and CEO of Visit Oakland, said the city's official destination marketing organization has been able to share many positive stories coming out of Oakland and its growing economy through various campaigns.

"The campaign that started it was the best food city in America, and recognizing our amazing culinary scene, that it's because of our diversity," Gamez said, "one of the most diverse cities in America. Of course, it shows in its culture, and it shows in its food."

Star-studded video

To help mark the designation, Visit Oakland dropped a video highlighting an epic lineup of high-profile Oakland fans.

"This one’s for The Town!" Visit Oakland shared on Instagram announcing its CNT ranking, adding, "And a few AMAZING people you may recognize wanted to help us celebrate and show some love to The Town."

The impressive video featured a list of stars from various fields singing the city's praises.

"I'm Oakland proud," Warriors star Stephen Curry proclaimed in the video, and he celebrated some of the best aspects of the city, where he started his storied NBA career. "It’s all because of the people. There is a sense of pride, talent and history that you can feel," Curry shared.

Grammy Award-winning and Oakland native artist Sheila E. said, "We’ve got everything. It’s the community, it's the culture."

Another Grammy winner and Oaklander, R&B singer Kehlani, invited folks to explore her hometown.

"I think you should personally check it out. I love where I'm from, and I think you will too," she said.

The lineup also included gold medal Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton and hip-hop legend Too Short, to name a few.

Visit Oakland expressed its gratitude to the famous figures for sharing their love and support for the city.

"The world is seeing what we’ve always known — there’s no place like Oakland," the non-profit wrote, adding, "We’re proud of The Town. Always."

The Source Information for this story came from Condé Nast Traveler's 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards, KTVU's correspondence with Healdsburg's Ray Holley, our interview with Mayor Barbara Lee and Visit Oakland's Peter Gamez and Visit Oakland's Instagram.



