National Weather Service issues fire weather watch for Bay Area

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the Bay Area from 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters say gusty offshore winds of up to 45 mph and dry conditions will combine to elevate the risk of wildfires, especially on mountains in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains, eastern Santa Clara County and the East Bay hills.

Forecasters said overnight temperatures are expected to be cooler than average throughout the Bay Area and along the Central Coast through Saturday after a cold front passes through the region Thursday evening.

Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s across interior regions, while coastal and urban areas stay in the 40s to 50s.

North Bay overnight conditions on Saturday may result in the development of patchy frost across interior regions. Forecasters said northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph are possible across the interior with gusts of 30-40 mph possible.

Offshore winds will linger into Monday, but speeds will diminish, according to the weather service.





