Wind Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
12
High Surf Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 4:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta

National Weather Service issues several weather advisories for Bay Area

Published 
Severe Weather
Bay City News

Preparations underway in San Francisco ahead of forecasted atmospheric river

KTVU FOX 2's Zak Sos reports from San Francsico.

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA - The National Weather Service has issued several weather advisories for various parts of the Bay Area beginning Sunday.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect Sunday for the North Bay from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., for the Santa Cruz Mountains from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and for Monterey County from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday.

Heavy rainfall could lead to debris flows and flash flooding in areas recently burned by fires due to poor drainage.

There may be potential for mudslides and washouts in steep terrain in these areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Russian River dam to be deflated today ahead of atmospheric river

With a major storm expected to hit the Bay Area Sunday, a rubber dam in the Russian River near Forestville will be deflated Saturday to prevent damage to the dam from high river flows, authorities said.

There are also Wind Advisories in effect Sunday in the North Bay from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m., in San Francisco, the East Bay and the South Bay from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and in Monterey County from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Southerly winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 to 45 mph. Some areas might see gusts up to 60 mph.

Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor objects and structures and be aware tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in some power outages.

Driving may be difficult for vehicles with high profiles.

SATURDAY FORECAST: Scattered showers ahead of atmospheric river Sunday

KTVU FOX 2's Rosemary Orozco has your Bay Area forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect for coastal parts of the Bay Area from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

There will be an increased risk of sneaker waves, large breaking waves, rip currents and coastal run up.
   