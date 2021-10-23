National Weather Service issues several weather advisories for Bay Area

The National Weather Service has issued several weather advisories for various parts of the Bay Area beginning Sunday.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect Sunday for the North Bay from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., for the Santa Cruz Mountains from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and for Monterey County from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday.

Heavy rainfall could lead to debris flows and flash flooding in areas recently burned by fires due to poor drainage.

There may be potential for mudslides and washouts in steep terrain in these areas, according to the National Weather Service.

There are also Wind Advisories in effect Sunday in the North Bay from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m., in San Francisco, the East Bay and the South Bay from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and in Monterey County from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Southerly winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 to 45 mph. Some areas might see gusts up to 60 mph.

Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor objects and structures and be aware tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in some power outages.

Driving may be difficult for vehicles with high profiles.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect for coastal parts of the Bay Area from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

There will be an increased risk of sneaker waves, large breaking waves, rip currents and coastal run up.

