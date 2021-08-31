Navy helicopter crashes miles off San Diego coast

article

The U.S. Navy is investigating a helicopter crash involving one of its own off the San Diego coast.

According to the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet, an MH-60S helicopter crashed into the sea about 60 miles off the coast of San Diego around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The helicopter embarked aboard the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln, the Pacific Fleet said on social media.

Search and rescue operations are underway in the wake of the crash. Officials did not specify how many people were aboard the helicopter.

