Former NBA player Drew Gordon, San Jose native, dies in car crash

Former Archbishop Mitty basketball standout Drew Gordon died in a car crash in Portland, Oregon-area on Thursday, ESPN first reported.

The San Jose native was 33 years old.

Gordon is the older brother of Denver Nuggets star forward Aaron Gordon.

The Denver Nuggets confirmed the news, stating their support for Gordon's wife, brother and his three children.

"Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time," the Nuggets said on social media.

Gordon played in the NBA for a time with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he also traveled the world playing in different countries.

In college, Gordon played at UCLA and then in New Mexico.

In high school, he led Mitty to three West Catholic Athletic League championships and was the Mercury News player of the year in 2007, the Mercury News reported.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear.