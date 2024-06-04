Nearly half of California's homeless population is older than 50

A new UCSF study shows nearly half of the homeless people in California are at least 50 years old.

This report is based on last year's survey of more than 3,000 people who are homeless across the state.

A total of 81% of those who are older and homeless say they experienced mental health issues.

Researchers say they hope this information will help government officials and other policymakers develop more effective plans to prevent and address homelessness.