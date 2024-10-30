San Francisco neighbors divided over barriers designed to stop sex trafficking





New barriers installed on one residential street in San Francisco to deter sex trafficking are pitting neighbors against neighbors.

The barricades are not a new idea.

They were installed on Capp Street in the Mission District just last year.

Some neighbors wanted the barriers for nearby Shotwell Street, and they were installed a week ago.

But opponents say they are creating new problems.

On Tuesday evening, a Waymo vehicle backed up after being stopped by a street barrier installed on Shotwell Street between 20th and 21rst Streets.



According to the mayor's office, they were installed in response to complaints about sex workers and johns frequenting this street.

After it encountered a barrier, the Waymo vehicle can be heard saying, "Need more space. Please stand back."

Opponents said this autonomous vehicle drives home the point that two new barriers along a two-block stretch is wreaking havoc on traffic flow.

"The fact that you can't drive through this street anymore on this little narrow street is becoming a big problem," said Steven Gaynes, a homeowner and opponent of the barriers.

The barriers are forcing cars to make U-turns.

"This is super tight," said Kevin Dublin when he drove up the street to drop off a friend.

He was surprised by the barriers and said, "makes it super inconvenient."

"I've seen so many dangerous encounters here. Like for example, I saw someone make a U-turn because they didn't know this blockade was here. Two bikers almost got hit because of it," said Francisco Quetzalcoalt Sandoval, whose family has lived on Shotwell for decades.

But supporters said the barriers create a safer environment for bicyclists and pedestrians.

"It's a physical encouragement when you're in a car, maybe take a different road," said Emma Heiken Hare who also lives on Shotwell.

Opponents said the barriers have caused traffic backup, making access to their homes difficult.

"I couldn't get three cars in. There was a furniture van parked there. Behind that was an Amazon van and three other cars behind them," said Kevin Dublin, who owns a home on the street.

The mayor's office said there were multiple public meetings engaging neighbors before the barriers were installed.

"I do like it. For one, I can now walk with my kids on the street," said Nico, who declined to give his last name.

Opponents have also raised concerns about access for emergency vehicles.

The mayor's office said the barriers are designed to allow access.

"The transition period will be difficult like with most changes, but people are going to get used to it," said Heiken Hare.

Opponents complained that some people have driven their cars onto the sidewalk to get around the barriers, creating another possible hazard.

A spokesman for the mayor said the city is evaluating the impact of the barriers.



