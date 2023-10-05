New Brock Purdy engagement photos are out, and they're stunning

New engagement photos of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his fiance, Jenna Brandt, were released a few days ago showing the couple aglow on the shores of Half Moon Bay.

Purdy asked Brandt to get married in July in Florida, the QB recently shared on Instagram.

"My Jenna girl forever. I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ," Purdy said in the post's caption. "Here's to forever babe. I love you JB!"

The new engagement photos were shot by Charleton Churchill, a world renowned photographer who photographed a couple getting married at the Mt. Everest Base Camp in 2017.

Churchill, a Sierra Nevada-based photographer, got his photography start during excursions on Denali in Alaska and other mountain ranges throughout the world, and specializes in "adventure elopements" where couples travel to remote areas to wed.

"I enjoy challenging and encouraging my couples to get the best out of them. We are a team and we work together while having fun," Churchill wrote on his blog.

It's uncertain when the new photos were shot, but the drop of the photos comes amid Purdy and the 49ers dominating football games.

The 49ers are 4-0 so far this season and have won 14 consecutive regular season games.

The 49ers stomped the Arizona Cardinals 35-16 this past Sunday. The game also featured some new franchise records.

Purdy completed 20 out of 21 passes Sunday, setting a franchise record for pass completion percentage.

Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers' running back, scored a touchdown in his 13th straight, surpassing a record previously set by 49ers legend Jerry Rice.

Purdy was selected 262nd during the 2022 NFL draft, the last position which includes the honorific of "Mr. Irrelevant."

But Purdy has been anything but that since he first started for the Niners in December 2022. He led his team on a deep playoff run and brought them to the NFC championship where the team eventually lost after Purdy suffered an elbow injury.

Purdy tore his UCL ligament and underwent surgery during the offseason. The injury has hardly set him back and Purdy has been finding an immense amount of success both on and off the field.

Congratulations Brock and Jenna!

Find more of Churchill's stunning photos here: https://www.instagram.com/charletonchurchill/