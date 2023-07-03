'Here's to forever': 49ers' Brock Purdy announces engagement to girlfriend

Brock Purdy announced his engagement to his girlfriend Jenna Brandt on Sunday.

The 49ers quarterback popped the question to his Brandt at a Florida seaside late last month, he shared on social media.

Purdy posted an Instagram slideshow to celebrate the engagement, sharing a range of photos from him getting down on one knee to him embracing his lucky lady.

"My Jenna girl forever. I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ," the 23-year-old captioned the slideshow. "Here's to forever babe. I love you JB!"

The post received many congratulatory comments, including cheers from teammates Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner, and Deommodore Lenoir. Among others, the New York Jets' Breece Hall and the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton also shared congratulations to the happy couple.

The pair first met attending Iowa State University; Purdy starred in football, while Brandt played volleyball.

Purdy went from third-string quarterback to the 49ers starter last season. All signs point to him making a full recovery from elbow surgery and being ready for this season's opener in September.