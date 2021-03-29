Expand / Collapse search

Protest criticizes Danville police for Tyrell Wilson shooting

By KTVU staff
Published 
Danville
Protesters in Danville rallied to denounce the town's police department after Tyrell Wilson, a homeless man was fatally shot by an officer after allegedly brandishing a knife.

Dozens of people in Danville took to the streets over the weekend after a man was fatally shot by police.

The march began near Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon, close to the site where Tyrell Wilson was killed.

Marchers kneeled and blocked traffic to raise awareness about police treatment of people who are homeless and mentally ill, like Wilson.

Earlier this month, an officer encountered Wilson crossing the street. The officer had been responding to a call about a man throwing rocks at cars.

The officer alleged that Wilson threatened him with a knife, but some witnesses dispute that.