New Chick-fil-A restaurant expanding new location in Millbrae

The popular fast-food chain, Chick-fil-A, is expanding in the Bay Area, with a new restaurant--set to open in Millbrae.

The company signed a lease last month at Gateway, the new transit village at Millbrae Station.

The new location will be dine-in only, which when completed, may be the only Chick-fil-A without a drive-through in the Bay Area.

The restaurant is expected to open in the middle of next year.

READ MORE: Cantaloupe salmonella outbreak causes deaths, illnesses across 32 states



