Costco coming to this East Bay city

Costco is officially on its way to Brentwood.

The retailer broke ground Tuesday on the store, which city officials expect to open early next year.

"Residents of Brentwood have excitedly awaited the arrival of Costco for far too long," Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant said in a statement. "We are delighted to welcome this retailer to our town which will undoubtedly reduce the trips for area residents and generate much needed revenues for our city."

Customers in Brentwood have been driving to either Antioch or Tracy to satisfy their Costco cravings.

"Costco will represent one of our largest employers and tax generators in town," City Manager Tim Ogden said in a statement.

Ogden said the city strategically prepared for the store's arrival by extending Sand Creek Road from state Highway 4 to Heidorn Ranch Road, trying to alleviate traffic along Lone Tree Way.

"It will also represent one of the first non-residential developments in the city's Innovation Center," Ogden said. "We welcome the arrival of Costco with more good things to come."

The city said it hopes Costco will attract more national retailers to the remaining 4 acres adjacent to the store and help foster a planned mixed-use development just south of the new store.

Brentwood's economic development staff is seeking a developer to acquire and assemble approximately 25 acres just south of the pedestrian and bicycle trail, which would create a new town center. The center would consist of 200 to 300 townhomes and apartments with upwards of 100,000 square feet of retail and office development in a "Main Street" format.