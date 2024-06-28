Costco opening 2 new Bay Area locations

Two new Costco locations are coming to the Bay Area this fall.

Costco announced on its website that the new warehouses are slated to open in Napa and Pleasanton in October. The Bay Area is already home to more than two dozen Costco warehouses.

According to the North Bay Business Journal, the Napa location will sit on 16.4 acres of land at Kaiser Road and Riversound Way. The store will also feature a gas station.

The Pleasanton location will open on Johnson Drive, across the street from Stoneridge Mall, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Costco plans to hire 300 people to staff both locations.

The locations will offer bakery, pharmacy, and optical services, along with a hearing aid testing center, food court, and tire sales and installation.