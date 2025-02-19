Suspect ID'd in 35-year-old Tilden Park rape and murder cold case

The Brief Officials named Jon Lipari of Oregon as the rapist and killer of Maria Jane Weidhofer in 1990 in Tilden Park. Lipari died by suicide in November 2024. Weidhofer's family said they have struggled since her death and called her a gentle soul.



After 35 years, officials on Wednesday identified a man - now dead – who they say raped and strangled a young woman in Tilden Park in 1990.

In a joint news conference, East Bay Regional Park District police, the FBI and the Contra Costa County District Attorney fingered Jon Lipari as the person responsible for killing 32-year-old Maria Jane Weidhofer a mile north of Inspiration Point.

On Nov. 16, 1990, Weidhofer was found dead on a trail with rope around her neck and with physical signs of a struggle after she had been reported missing the night before, park officials said.

Lipari died by suicide in November 2024 in Gold Beach, Oregon. He had killed himself with a gun in his home, officials said.

"Even after 35 years of this horrific crime, we never gave up," East Bay Regional Park Manager Sabrina Landreth said. "To the family. I know this doesn't bring complete closure, but I just want you to know we were always here with you. This is a solemn day, but I do hope that this does bring some little bit of answer and closure to you as you've been suffering through this."

Officials said that semen found on Weidhofer's body was tested in 1997 and led them to Lipari, making him a suspect in 2023 and the primary suspect in 2024.

DNA from the scene was retrieved by the Curry County Sheriff’s Office and a direct comparison was done by the Contra Costa County Crime Lab, officials said.

The comparison determined the DNA profiles generated from the semen and the DNA from Lipari were a match, park officials said.

Lipari had been living in Martinez at the time of his death.

Officials provided no motive for the death, and they said the two had been strangers when he laid it wait for her on the trail.

Officials also said Lipari had no idea he was under investigation when he died by suicide.

Detectives also said that they have no evidence on Lipari for other victims.

In 2017, the East Bay Regional Park District put out a possible image of the suspect.

Witnesses had described a suspicious man, European in appearance, between 25 and 30 years old, with a slender build, broad shoulders, short dark, neatly groomed hair and a mustache.

Wiedhofer had moved from Southern California to Oakland two years earlier to pursue her art.

She worked at a natural foods business in Oakland and painted, sketched and had hoped to follow in her painter father’s footsteps as an artist.

She jogged for exercise and often ran alone in Tilden Park.

Her family did not attend the news conference, but issued a statement through the park police.

They said her parents had struggled since their daughter's death and that the young woman, who was a "gentle soul", was "callously cheated and deprived of her future."

