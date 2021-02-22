Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Murphy signs laws to set up recreational marijuana market in New Jersey

Associated Press

Gov. Murphy made the announcement during a press conference Monday afternoon.

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law legislation to set up a recreational marijuana marketplace, decriminalize cannabis and loosen penalties for underage possession of the drug and alcohol.

The move comes more than three months since voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to legalize adult use of the drug.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the last-minute measure Monday to ease penalties on underage possession of both alcohol and marijuana as a way to secure Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature on legislation they had sent him in December.

