New Jersey lawmaker introduces bill that would require students to learn cursive

A lawmaker introduced a bill that would require elementary schools in New Jersey to teach students how to read and write in cursive by the end of third grade.

Assemblywoman Angela McKnight cites research that says learning cursive can help develop motor and literacy skills.

“Our world has indeed become increasingly dependent on technology, but how will our students ever know how to read a scripted font on a word document, or even sign the back of a check, if they never learn to read and write in cursive?” McKnight said in a press release. “This bill will ensure every young student in New Jersey will have this valuable skill to carry with them into adulthood.”

Cursive was dropped as a requirement in 2010. The bill is heading to the Assembly Education Committee for review.

