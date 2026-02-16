Macy’s perfume heist: $10K in fragrances stolen from Concord mall

The Brief A group of thieves stole at least $10,000 in high-end fragrances from Macy’s at Sunvalley Mall in Concord on Friday, marking the latest in a series of similar incidents. Witnesses say the store may have been targeted multiple times in recent weeks, raising safety concerns among shoppers and employees. Concord police, including the financial crimes unit, are investigating the thefts.



Thieves targeted a Macy’s store in Concord, and it wasn’t the first time.

Fragrance counter hit again

What we know:

Video sent to KTVU shows a group of people rushing into the women’s fragrance section at the Macy’s inside Sunvalley Mall shortly after noon Friday.

Authorities reported that at least $10,000 worth of high-end fragrances, including brands such as Dior, Chanel, and Carolina Herrera, were stolen.

A man whose girlfriend witnessed the incident said the same crew may have also targeted the store last Monday and on Valentine’s Day.

"You never know when somebody might have a weapon," said the man, who asked not to be identified. "It’s just putting a lot of people’s lives at risk."

He questioned why more isn’t being done to prevent the thefts.

"There’s a reluctance to go after these people and put an end to it," he said.

Featured article

Store response

What they're saying:

Macy’s said it does not comment on specific incidents but stated that the safety of customers and employees is a priority.

"We are committed to maintaining a secure shopping environment and have Asset Protection teams in our stores, working in partnership with mall security and local law enforcement. We do not comment on specific incidents, security procedures, or ongoing investigations," Macy's said in a statement.

Featured article

On Monday, a security guard was posted inside the store during a Presidents' Day sale. The Macy’s is located in a busy mall where jewelry stores have also had display cases smashed in unrelated robberies.

Employees said the repeated thefts are taking a toll. One worker became emotional, saying they felt violated by the incidents happening over and over again.

Investigation underway

Concord police, including the department’s financial crimes unit, are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.