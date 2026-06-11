New parking rules coming to Berkeley

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The Brief Berkeley is making changes to how they're operating parking matters, with their times and payments, as well as adjusting fines. Parking meter operating hours are extended from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. compared to the 6 p.m. end time previously. The city plans to begin with a 30-day probationary period in the first half of the fiscal year, July, where only warning citations will be issued.



The city of Berkeley is making changes to how they’re operating their parking meters and adjusting various fines.

Parking changes

What we know:

According to the city council report, parking meter operating hours are extended from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. compared to the 6 p.m. end time previously.

They will also start charging and enforcing parking on Sundays.

The city plans to install approximately 36 new pay stations in high-demand areas that currently are lacking meters, according to the document. They also aim to replace aging units with ones that will accept cashless payments.

A map of Berkeley where new meters will be placed. Courtesy of the City of Berkeley. June 11, 2026.

Fines will also be increased. According to Berkeleyside, expired meter tickets, which previously cost around $43, will be raised to $64, which is the same rate that Oakland charges. A street sweeping ticket, formerly $49, will now cost $73.

The Berkeley City Manager says that these changes will provide the necessary funding for current parking programs.

Coming sometime in July

What they're saying:

The document didn’t give an exact start date, but is aiming to start sometime in the next fiscal year, which would be sometime in July. The city plans to begin with a 30-day probationary period in the first half of the fiscal year, where only warning citations will be issued.