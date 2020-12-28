New Year's plans are subdued in the Bay Area

New Year’s Eve is days away, but most public events are cancelled and the mood is decidedly somber.

Many people say they can't wait to leave 2020 behind them.

A Michelada made at The Backyard in Oakland may be a popular drink for the New Year holiday, since it is said to be a hangover fix. It's among the drinks available to go since the large outdoor restaurant cannot host the hundreds of revelers it did last year for New Year's Day.

"It put a damper on morale for sure. We're just hoping to continue pushing forward," said Cory McCollow, co-owner of The Backyard.

Pushing forward means offering take-home meal kits that include pozole, a soup that's a New Year's Day special.

The restaurant is serving food and drinks to-go for now while remaining optimistic on being able to reopen for sit-down service sometime in January.

"We can get back to doing what we love doing, which is inviting guests back to The Backyard to enjoy great food, great drinks, great time with as much social distance as we can make it," said McCollow.

People shopping for groceries say a bottle of champagne or wine is on their list for New Year's Eve, but that doesn’t mean they're in a celebratory mood.

"I'm just trying to make it to 2021. That's all that's on my mind right now, getting to the next year. After that, taking it day by day," said Deonte Nurmuhamed-Basnight.

Others plan to ignore the change from one year to the next.

"We'll watch a movie or something. It'll just be a regular night. It's just not the year to be doing things. It's really not worth the risk," said Austin Quirck from West Hollywood.

"I did get an invitation from a friend as they're hosting a little party. But with the new virus or the mutations that are happening in Europe, I don't know if it's wise to do that," said Mauricio Vindell of Oakland.

At The Backyard, one family picking up an order had thoughts about how they will spend New Year's Eve.

"Getting good food. Spending time with family. Spending time at home. Enjoying each other's company, which is nice," said Chelsea Hayashi who's visiting from Japan.

Her father Glen Hayashi lives in Oakland and plans to get up early on New Year's Day,

"There's been a lot on my mind just symbolically, like just almost give the finger to the year. Wake up in the morning and see the sun rise. It's a brand new year."

Starting Tuesday, The Backyard is accepting online and phone orders for their New Year's Eve food and drinks. Prices range from $20 to $50 depending on the number of servings.