The Brief Luis McLaughlin Jr. allegedly admitted to police that he stabbed the first person he saw three times and livestreamed the incident. After the stabbing, he discarded the evidence. He was arrested four days after the stabbing.



An 18-year-old Newark man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a random stranger and livestreaming the attack in an attempt to gain social media popularity, police said.

Luis McLaughlin Jr. was taken into custody Sunday in connection with the incident, which occurred Aug. 19.

Luis McLaughlin Jr., 18, is accused of carrying an unprovoked stabbing attack and livestreaming it, according to police.

Defendant confessed

What they're saying:

He later admitted to investigators that he stabbed the first person he saw at least three times in a shopping center on Thornton Ave. and livestreamed the stabbing on Discord, according to police.

The victim, a worker at an Afghan restaurant, was found with life-threatening wounds, but is expected to survive after being stabbed in the shoulder and lung, which was punctured, the restaurant's CEO told KTVU.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said the victim was cleaning kitchen equipment behind a restaurant when he was attacked. McLaughlin allegedly attacked the victim from behind at random.

Featured article

Two days later, a neighbor reported finding a black-and-white Puma backpack in their backyard. Investigators determined it matched the one seen in surveillance footage of the suspect. The backpack also contained dried blood.

Detectives also recovered a sweatshirt McLaughlin was seen wearing and a sheath for a knife behind the same home, authorities said.

Investigators learned McLaughlin had also uploaded the stabbing video to his social media accounts.

"The victim of the attack appears to have had no prior relationship with Mr. McLaughlin," the district attorney's office said.

Suspect wrote an apology letter

McLaughlin was arrested at his Newark home and booked into Santa Rita Jail, where he remains.

He was charged with premeditated attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem.

After his arrest, McLaughlin wrote an apology letter to the victim, police said.

His grandparents told KTVU they didn't believe McLaughlin was responsible.