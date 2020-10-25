Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
8
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Freeze Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Newark shooting that wounded 23-year-old man under investigation

By KTVU Digital
Published 
Newark
Bay City News

NEWARK, Calif. - Newark police are investigating a shooting that injured a 23-year-old Antioch man Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported about 4:45 a.m. in the 36800 block of Sycamore Street, where officers found a man "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to a lower extremity," police said in an advisory.

Officers and members of the Alameda County Fire Department provided aid to the victim before he was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Detectives are trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Christi Waybright at (510) 578-4968 or christi.waybright@newark.org.

Information can also be left on the Tip hotline at (510) 578-4965.
       