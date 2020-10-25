Newark shooting that wounded 23-year-old man under investigation

Newark police are investigating a shooting that injured a 23-year-old Antioch man Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported about 4:45 a.m. in the 36800 block of Sycamore Street, where officers found a man "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to a lower extremity," police said in an advisory.

Officers and members of the Alameda County Fire Department provided aid to the victim before he was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Detectives are trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Christi Waybright at (510) 578-4968 or christi.waybright@newark.org.

Information can also be left on the Tip hotline at (510) 578-4965.

