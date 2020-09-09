Newsom aims to help small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

article

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said he was aiming to help small businesses, which he said have been "hampered and hammered" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that 44% of businesses in California are feeling like they may soon be forced to close.

"That's a jaw-dropping percentage," he said.

Newsom said he signed three pieces of legislation in order to support these small businesses.

One of them includes $100 million in tax credits for small companies that hire or rehire workers in the next three months.