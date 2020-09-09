Expand / Collapse search

Newsom aims to help small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 16: Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on homelessness in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said he was aiming to help small businesses, which he said have been "hampered and hammered" during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He said that 44% of businesses in California are feeling like they may soon be forced to close.

"That's a jaw-dropping percentage," he said. 

Newsom said he signed three pieces of legislation in order to support these small businesses.

One of them includes $100 million in tax credits for small companies that hire or rehire workers in the next three months.