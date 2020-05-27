Newsom: California gym guidelines could be issued in a 'week or so'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom hosted a digital roundtable Wednesday with those who work in the fitness industry where he said the state could get guidelines for gyms reopening "within a week or so."

"We're getting closer," he told the group.

In a Zoom conference call, gym owners discussed how they dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and how they see reinventing their businesses when they are allowed to reopen.

Francesca Schuler, CEO of In-Shape Health Clubs, said safety is the No. 1 priority for her to reopen, but that a gym is so much more than a "treadmill and an elliptical," she said. "It's a community. It's motivation."

Dario Tejo, owner of Origin gym in Belmont, said when his gym reopens, he plans to be extremely proactive about health and safety. For example, even if the state doesn't require it, he is considering having members use special shoes only at the gym and not to be used elsewhere.

"It's not about six-pack abs anymore," Tejo said.

Zoarel Fuentes of San Diego said her gym is "high contact," as they teach sports like jujitsu, which she's been offering on Zoom during the pandemic without people touching each other.

Advertisement

When she first had to shut her doors, she said she was doubtful on how she could continue to run her business.

"How can I punch air over and over again," she told the governor. "It really was a leap of faith."

Along with some churches and hair salons, a number of gym owners have been vocal about reopening, calling exercise an "essential business."

Several throughout the state have already reopened, defying state shelter-in-place orders.

Adam Attia, owner of Fitness Rangers, was one of them.

He spoke candidly to the governor of how he opened his doors and then was shut down after he was mistakenly given the green light by Sacramento County -- a decision the state overrode.

"If we don't open in a week, I'm going to have to lay people off," Attia said. "We're grasping for air.:

California owner defies orders and opens gym, calling it essential

Bay Area gym owner prepares to reopen, hopes to do so soon

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.