Newsom expected to announce new mask policy in California schools

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday is expected to announce California's new policy for wearing masks in schools.

The Los Angeles Unified District, the largest school district in the state, has already dropped its outdoor face mask mandate for students and staff.

The governor says his guidelines are based on the rates of infection and hospitalizations.

Thirty California counties, including most of the Bay Area, and most of Southern California, are now reporting low- to-medium spread of infections.

