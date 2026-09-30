Newsom signs new bills to protect sexual assault survivors and increase safety on college campuses

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The Brief Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed into law a raft of new bills, including two geared toward protecting sexual assault survivors and increasing safety on college campuses. SB 1056 establishes new privacy protections for adult victims who are the subject of sexually explicit images or recordings introduced as evidence in criminal cases. AB 1845 requires colleges and universities to adopt policies and training addressing human trafficking and to improve procedures for identifying and reporting sexual crimes.



A new package of public safety bills signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday is geared toward protecting survivors of sexual assault and increasing safety on college campuses.

Among the bills is Senate Bill 1056, authored by Tim Grayson (D-Concord), which establishes new privacy protections for adult victims who are the subject of sexually explicit images or recordings introduced as evidence in criminal cases.

"Public safety is about more than statistics — it is about people, families, communities, and making sure the law is there when people need it most," Newsom said in a statement. "This package strengthens protections for victims, gives law enforcement and courts additional tools to address serious crimes, and focuses on prevention where it can make a difference. California’s approach to keeping communities safe is showing meaningful progress across major categories of crime."

SB 1056

The backstory:

SB 1056 was inspired in part by the experience of Denise Huskins Quinn, who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in 2015. Evidence documenting the assaults was later made available during the trial.

Huskins Quinn, following that experience, became an advocate for stronger safeguards that protect survivors from experiencing additional trauma as she was.

"At its core, SB 1056 is about dignity. It ensures that survivors are afforded meaningful privacy protections through clear and consistent standards, and ensures that they alone have the right to control their own story while seeking justice," Grayson said in a press release. "This bill could not have become law without the bravery and advocacy of Denise Huskins Quinn and Aaron uinn, the dedication from Volare, and the Governor’s support."

AB 1845

Dig deeper:

Newsom also signed legislation strengthening protections for California students and survivors of domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault by strengthening enforcement against perpetrators who willfully violate criminal protective and stay-away orders.

AB 1845, authored by Assemblymember Maggy Krell (D-Sacramento) requires colleges and universities to adopt policies and training addressing human trafficking and to improve procedures for identifying and reporting sexual crimes.

"As Deputy Attorney General, I prosecuted a case where the defendant stole the victim’s financial aid check and forced her into prostitution," Krell said in a press release. "Students can be particularly vulnerable to exploitation for a variety of reasons, including financial insecurity and housing instability. AB 1845 requires human trafficking prevention education and training on college campuses to better protect California students."