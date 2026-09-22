Huge, free Fleet Week block party to be held in San Francisco, timed to popular air show

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The Brief Fleet Week returns to San Francisco next month. A massive downtown block party is being timed to the Blue Angels air show. The free party will include an outdoor screening of "Top Gun." The naval action drama marks its 40th anniversary this year.



Fleet Week is coming back to San Francisco next month, and a massive free downtown block party will be held featuring an outdoor screening of the throwback blockbuster film "Top Gun." The event will also offer musical performances and other entertainment designed for attendees of all ages.

What we know:

The Yacht Rock Block Party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 on Front Street, along what’s touted as California's first-ever entertainment zone.

Timed to Blue Angles air show

Those out and about taking in the popular roaring aerial acrobatic acts featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as part of Fleet Week can continue enjoying the high-energy vibe at the block party, which organizers said was being timed to the popular air show.

"The Yacht Rock Block Party kicks off at 4:00 p.m., just as Fleet Week’s Friday air show wraps along the waterfront," Fridays on Front Street organizers explained in a news release.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps via feats of acrobatic aviation. (Timothy Schumaker)

In addition to live music from popular local acts, the celebration will include a contest for best mustache, street performers, food and drinks, and a lineup of colorful 70s and 80s-inspired programming, organizers said.

The backstory:

The party is part of the Fridays on Front Street event series held in the entertainment zone and will mark the last one of 2026.

In 2024, San Francisco city officials joined state leaders in announcing the one-block stretch of Front Street between California and Sacramento streets as California's first entertainment zone. The designation allows patrons to go into neighborhood bars and enjoy their beverages out on the street.

40th anniversary of 'Top Gun' and more

"As the evening rolls on, Front Street’s massive outdoor screen will also light up for a special 40th anniversary screening of the original Top Gun, bringing the iconic 1986 film back to the big screen during one of San Francisco’s biggest aviation weekends of the year," organizers said.

San Francisco-based traveling oyster bar The Oyster Girls will also help celebrate, with complementary freshly shucked oysters, while supplies last.

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Yacht Rock party goers were invited to come early and dress up for the theme, as organizers plan to give away free captain hats and glasses to the first 100 attendees.

Big picture view:

Fridays on Front Street is put on by the Downtown SF Partnership along with music and arts event promoter Noise Pop Industries.

It's part of an initiative to increase foot traffic in the area, support locally owned businesses and "reimagine Downtown San Francisco as a vibrant, active, and welcoming destination outside traditional office hours," DTSFP said.

Free event

The 5-hour party is free to attend. It wraps up at 9 p.m.

While no ticket is required for entry, organizers encouraged attendees to RSVP to receive updates on the event and to be automatically entered for special prize drawings.

Fleet Week runs from Oct. 4–12, with the crowd drawing waterfront air shows held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of that week.

The Fridays on Front Street event series in San Francisco seeks to bring more foot traffic to the downtown and revitalize the area. (Fridays on Front Street / Downtown SF Partnership)

Block party attendees dancing at a previous Fridays on Front Street event in downtown San Francisco. (Fridays on Front Street / Downtown SF Partnership)