Newsom speaks out on 'horrific' shooting of Cedar Glen store owner

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is speaking out on what he called the "horrific" killing of a boutique owner in the Cedar Glen area of San Bernardino County, after police said the shooting may have stemmed from an argument over the Pride flags outside the store.

Laura Ann Carleton was shot and killed outside the Mag.Pi store in Cedar Glen Friday night. According to a report from TMZ, Carleton was the owner of the store, which has another location in Studio City, and has been a well-known fashion designer in Los Angeles for years.

Officials were called out to the store on Hook Creek Road around 5 p.m., and despite efforts to save Carleton, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her alleged attacker was found later that day nearby, armed with a handgun. He was shot and killed. He has not yet been identified.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Murder suspect shot, killed by deputies in Cedar Glen

Over the weekend, deputies said that the shooting at the store came after the man allegedly made "disparaging comments" about the rainbow flags displayed outside the store. According to TMZ, the man allegedly shot Carleton because of his views on the flag.

Newsom posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter Sunday, calling the shooting "absolutely horrific."

"This disgusting hate has no place in [California]," the governor added.

In a statement to TMZ, San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe called the incident a "senseless act of hate and violence."

"Everyone deserves to live free of hate and discrimination and practice their constitutional right of freedom of speech," Rowe said. "Lauri was a remarkable member of the community and I send my deepest condolences to her family in this time of grief."

Deputies are currently investigating both shootings.