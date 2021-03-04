Newsom suggests fans will be able to attend Opening Day games in-person

article

Major League Baseball could see actual fans in the stands on Opening Day, not just the cardboard cutouts we've grown used to seeing during the pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom made the optimistic statement Wednesday while speaking in Long Beach.

Newsom said the state has been working with league executives on how to safely welcome back fans for every game this season.

Right now, no California counties with an MLB franchise are in the state's "Orange Tier," which allows for 20% capacity inside stadiums.

The MLB's Opening Day is on April 1 -- less than one month away.