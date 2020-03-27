Newsom temporarily bans landlords from evicting tenants amid COVID-19 pandemic

article

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Friday temporarily banning the enforcement of eviction orders for California renters affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The moratorium is valid through May 31, 2020, and takes effect immediately to provide relief for tenants who have to pay rent on April 1.

The order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts.

Tenants are required to submit in writing, no more than seven days after rent is due, that they cannot pay all or part of their rent due to the pandemic.

Once the order is lifted, the tenant is obligated to pay the back rent in a "timely manner" and could still face eviction, according to the governor's office.