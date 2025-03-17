Newsom urges VTA, union to resume talks as strike disrupts 100,000 riders

The Brief VTA workers began striking on March 10. VTA is asking Gov. Newsom to intervene, appointing a Board of Investigations. VTA says ⅔ of its employees are on strike.



Employees of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority entered their second week of a strike that has affected tens of thousands of riders.

VTA wants governor to step in

What we know:

The transit agency sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend, asking him to intervene in contract negotiations between VTA and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, which represents 1,500 employees.

VTA wants Newsom to appoint a Board of Investigation to examine its dispute with workers.

"ATU’s strike has resulted in harm to the public’s health, safety and welfare and will cause severe and irreparable harm to VTA and the community it serves as long as it is allowed to continue," VTA General Manager Carolyn Gonot said in a statement.

Commute challenges

What they're saying:

For transit riders, the strike has made getting around challenging.

"It took an hour and 47 minutes, and I walked six miles," said Monica Mallon, describing her commute since the strike began. Mallon has documented the challenges for riders on social media.

"I knew it was very unlikely anybody would care about us. We're so invisible so much of the time," said Mallon.

About 100,000 riders have been affectem according to VTA. Although the strike has entered another week, Newsom could help broker a deal between VTA and ATU Local 265.

Newsom weighs in

Dig deeper:

Newsom’s office said the governor is "urging the parties to return to the bargaining table." His staff has already called both sides.

"I think right now the governor's office is trying to get the facts. And I think their immediate response and top priority on their side is to get the service rolling again," said ATU Local 265 president Raj Singh.

Meetings over the weekend led to some back-and-forth proposals. While union officials have been negotiating for higher wages, they say their top priority is an arbitration clause in the new contract.

"After that, there's room to make compromise on whatever the wage package looks like," said Singh.

VTA says it is offering a 9% increase over the next three years, but the union is asking for an 18% increase.

VTA employees said they would continue picketing, especially since a Santa Clara County judge denied the transit agency’s request for an injunction to end the strike.

"Rain or shine, we're out here. It is hard because we have bills to pay. We have a family to feed. And I want to get back to work. Everybody here you see, we all want to get back to work" VTA customer service supervisor Rosie Dominguez said.

Frustrations are growing on both sides as it has already been a week without bus or light rail service.

Two-thirds of VTA workers walked off the job last Monday.

"We’re all living paycheck to paycheck. It’s very expensive to live in the valley. Like I said, our main concern is the public. They’re really being hit hard right now," VTA worker Joseph Iwami said.