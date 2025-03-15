VTA asks Gov. Newsom to order striking workers to return to jobs

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said Saturday it has asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to order striking transit employees back to work serving thousands of South Bay riders while it works out a new contract.

The VTA, whose buses and light rail trains have been idled since workers walked out Monday, also disclosed that it filed March 10 for a Superior Court injunction to "stop the irreparable harm to the community."

The transit authority argues that Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, representing more than 1,500 VTA workers, violated a "no strike" clause in its contract, even though the agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Union President Raj Singh could not be reached for comment Saturday afternoon. There was no immediate response to messages left with the governor's press office.

VTA STRIKES

In its appeal to the governor, VTA asks Newsom to appoint a Board of Investigation, which examines public transportation labor disputes. It would have the effect of stopping the strike pending the outcome of the investigation.

The two sides began negotiations in August 2024 to renew the union's three-year contract.

The principal stumbling blocks are wages and a union proposal to settle conflicts by allowing workers to present their grievances to a neutral third party and avoid going to court.

The transit agency has offered wage increases of 4%, 3% and 2% over three years. The union is looking for 6% wage increases each year over the next three years.

The union represents bus and light rail operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives.