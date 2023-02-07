Newsom wants investigation into soaring natural gas costs in California

The cost of natural gas has dropped across the country, but not here in California. Prices here have soared compared to a year ago, with some customers seeing a more than 300 percent hike in their bills.

Now, state leaders, customers and advocacy groups want to know why.

The California Public Utilities Commission will discuss this at a Tuesday hearing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein have asked federal regulators to step in and investigate.

They sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, which is the federal agency in charge of regulating wholesale natural gas, to look into "...whether market manipulation, anti competitive behavior or other anomalous activities are driving these ongoing elevated prices."

"There are many regulatory layers of oversight that should prevent that from happening... but that doesn't mean it always works," said Severin Borenstien, Haas School of Business Professor and CAL ISO Board member.

Utilities can't blame inflation.

The cost of wholesale natural gas across the country has dropped 50 percent in the past year, but here in California, it has gone up 63 percent during that same period.

"Really look at what were the causes of the price spike and what were some of the opportunities if there were any opportunities for either profiteering or market manipulation," said CPUC Public Advocates Office Director Matt Baker.

Newsom said the state will be issuing natural gas credits to customers, in the amount of anywhere from $90 to $120 dollars.

The money comes from the state's cap-and-trade energy program.

Ratepayers don't need to do anything to apply for it. It will simply show up as a credit on your bill.

More than 70 percent of California homes use natural gas as their primary source of heat.